Obituary for Charles L. Jandl

Charles “Chuck” Jandl, of Jordan, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 86.
Private Family Services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for family and friends at a later date. Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. (St. John’s Streaming). Father Neil Bakker will preside, and Chuck’s children will act as pallbearers. Chuck will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
On April 9, 1933, Charles Lawrence Jandl was born to Walter & Martha (Domeier) Jandl. Charles was one of eight children and was raised on a farm in Tracy. As a boy, he learned the importance of hard work, splitting up chores with his parents and siblings.
After graduating from Tracy High School, Charles was drafted into the United States Armed Forces and proudly served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Hawaii and spent some time overseas in Germany. Chuck served for four years before being honorably discharged.
When Charles returned from the war, he reconnected with a high school classmate, Frances Loke. Fran was a tom boy and pretty outgoing – opposite of Charles’ reserved and shy demeanor. With determination, he asked her out and she agreed. Chuck and Fran complimented each other nicely, and their love blossomed. They exchanged wedding vows on August 5, 1961 and were blessed with six children. In their younger years, Chuck and Fran attended dances at the Gibbon Dance Hall. They eventually settled on a beautiful piece of land outside of Jordan to raise their family.
As a family, they enjoyed the simple things in life, planting and harvesting the large garden. He taught them the importance of hard work and a strong faith. Charles also passed on one of his favorite childhood traditions and every Friday night the family watched Hawaii Five-O and enjoyed homemade colored popcorn and their weekly can of pop.
By trade, Chuck was a carpenter, and worked many years for Vanman Construction and later on his own. Charles was a hard worker and was always willing to help someone in need. He would always joke that he was a “jack of all trades… master of none.” He was a talented woodworker and skilled carpenter. His attention to detail and low rates kept customers calling – one of his faults was the difficulty saying “no” which made it difficult to keep up with the work.
When Charles wasn’t working, he enjoyed watching TV and tinkering in his woodshop. The most important things in his life were his family and his faith. He happily committed his time to St. Johns and The Knights of Columbus over many years. Chuck absolutely loved being a Grandpa. He lived for his family and loved them deeply.
Charles was a humble man. He will be remembered always by his loving children, Nancy Weckman, Kim Ihle, Cinda (Dan) Smith, Laura (Tyler) DeGree, Colby (Lindsay) Jandl; grandchildren, Aaron, Dana (Will), Ryan (Esa), Brionna, Andy (Sarah), Alex, Austin, Adrienne, Rachel, Stephanie (Jason), Will, Karissa, Addison, Charlie; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Darlene) Jandl and Bob (Kris) Jandl.
Chuck was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Fran Jandl; daughter, Nicole Goldman; sisters, Lois, Lucille, Dee, Shirley and Mary.
