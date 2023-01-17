Obituary for Charles Magnuson

Memorial services will be held for Charles “Chuck” Magnuson, age 72 of Henning, Minnesota on Saturday, January 21 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning with Pastor Dan Larsen officiating. Congregational hymns will be accompanied by Dianne Gutknecht. Chuck will be laid to rest at Girard Union Cemetery, Henning, MN.
Charles Leverne Magnuson was born on June 3, 1951 in Alexandria. His parents were the late Earl Donald and Selma Victoria (Klimp) Magnuson. Chuck graduated from Henning High School with the class of 1970. He continued his education at Wadena Vocational Technical College where he studied Auto Mechanic and Parts Training.
On December 1, 1973 Chuck was united in marriage with Karen Marie Knutson at Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children: Daniel, David and Christina. Chuck and Karen made their home in Bloomington until they built their own home in Chaska, where they lived for over 30 years. Chuck was employed for 41 years at Freeway Ford in Bloomington. Retiring in 2016, Chuck and Karen made their home on the family farm in rural Henning.
Chuck loved spending time on the farm. He enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
On December 30, 2022 Chuck passed away at the Tri-County Hospital in Wadena at 72 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Preceding Chuck in death were his parents, Earl and Selma Magnuson; infant daughter, Bethany; four brothers, Craig, Curtis, Clifford and Clayton.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen Magnuson; children, Daniel Magnuson; David (Alicia Wagener) Magnuson and Christina (Steve) Janisch; three grandchildren, Anabelle, Henry and Brynlee; cousin, Rick Magnuson; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Please visit karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of comfort and support for Chucks family.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, MN.