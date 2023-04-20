Obituary for Charles Quentin Sprank, Jr.

Charles Quentin Sprank, Jr., age 69 of Prior Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 due to a combination of health issues.
An open-house gathering was held in honor of Charlie on Friday, April 21 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake.
Charlie grew up on the shores of Prior Lake where his grandparents had popular fishing cottages called Spranks Resort, dating back to 1910. This is where his interest and love for animals started. He grew up on this farm with cows, chickens, pigs, rabbits, and dogs. In his youth he went on camping vacations to popular locations like the Grand Canyon and Alaska with his mother, father, and sister. He spent all his school years in Prior Lake and graduated in 1971.
He had many neighborhood friends and relatives nearby. If they werent at sunset beach, they were having parties when mom and dad were out of town. Lots of card games went down at that house.
In 1975, Charlie married Melanie Johnson at the age of 21. They had two daughters, Heather and April. Charlie spoiled the girls with the best gifts for Christmas, and birthdays.
Charlie may have been the quietest person in the room but he had a quick sense of humor that came out periodically and made everyone laugh.
Charlie loved everything outdoors. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, archery, vegetable gardening, and smoking meats.
Charlie enjoyed cooking so much he would often bake his famous cookies to share with the guys at work.
Our father is so loved he has a grand-daughter, Charlie and a grand-son, Quentin, named after him.
Charlie is survived by his daughters, April (Chris Schneider) Sprank and Heather (Joe) VanGuilder; grandchildren; Ella VanGuilder, Quentin VanGuilder, Charlie VanGuilder, Dustin VanGuilder, Jordan VanGuilder, Autumn VanGuilder, Ashlee Wuensch, Blake Schneider; and many nieces, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Charles Quentin Sprank Sr.; and sister, Nancy Zoschke.
Share a message with Charlie's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation