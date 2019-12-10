Obituary for Charles R. Arbuckle

Charles Robert "Chuck" Arbuckle, age 54, of Chaska, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mayo Hospital, St. Mary's of Rochester.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. A memorial gathering is on Monday, December 9, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Chuck was born on February 19, 1965 in Minneapolis, to Robert and Catherine (Thornton) Arbuckle. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1983 and attended Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie. On September 19, 1987, Chuck married Kelly Dredge at Assumption Catholic Church (Richfield, MN). They had three children.
Chuck and Kelly were proprietors of Top Line Cedar Exteriors in Chaska, for 16 years, from 1989 to 2005 and then Chuck was a Carver County Property Assessor for 14 years. He was a member of the Carver County Sheriffs Dive Team and the Sons of the American Legion, Chaska. He enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, vacationing with loved ones, and was an avid Minnesota Wild fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine; stepfather, Ernest Preiss and sister, Alice Arbuckle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Kelly; children, Ashly of Minneapolis, Andrew of Denver, CO, Daniel of Chicago, IL; siblings, Donna (Dave) Weiss of St. Francis, Brent (Jamie) Arbuckle of Big Lake, Trevor (Casey) Nordlan of Prescott, AZ, Robert (Sera) Lockwood Jr. of OR, Richard Lockwood of OR, Ronald (Jolene) Lockwood of OR, Robyn (David) Hibbard of NC, Rochelle (Stephen) Fischel of OR, and Tom Arbuckle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.