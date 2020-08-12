Obituary for Charles R. Gehman

Devoted father and husband; beloved brother and son; digital innovator and architect; unparalleled friend and mentor; avid CrossFit teammate: All of these describe but do not do justice to the unique fellow that was Charles "Chuck" Richard Gehman, who passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Possessed of a generosity of spirit and an immense capacity for joy, Chuck was just 59 years young when he died at the Chaska home he shared with Jamie Budge Gehman, his wife of 21 years, and their three daughters, the true lights of their father’s life.
Just days before he passed, Chuck was delighted and excited to watch eldest daughter Ivy, 18, receive her high school diploma in a “socially distant” ceremony, and was so very proud she would be pursuing her artistic dreams as a college Freshman during the upcoming Fall semester.
Chuck is also survived by cherished daughters Nina, age 15; and Amelia (“Mimi”), age 12; as well as his Mother- and Father-in-Law, Vickie and James Budge of Lynchburg, Virginia and his Budge family brothers-in-law. He is survived by heartbroken sisters Pleasant Gehman of Hollywood, California; Edward Gehman Kohan of Beverly Hills, California and niece Olivia Kohan; and Meghan “Megrahams” Holub of Charlottesville, Virginia as well as brother-in-law Bob Holub and nephew Graham Holub, and his first cousins, the Vogel/Hentoff clan, with whom he spent his childhood. Chuck is also being mourned by extended family and wonderful friends around the globe; in particular his dearest friend, Christopher Evans of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who was the brother Chuck never had.
A special memorial Instagram account has been created in Chuck’s honor, and all are invited to share their memories @radmortalcoilchuck , using the hashtag #gnarchuckgehman.
The Gehman family invites all to a Celebration of Chuck's Life on Saturday, August 15 at 2:30 p.m. CDT. Those in the Minneapolis area who would like to attend in person can join the family at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. A visitation period will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Celebration at 2:30 p.m. We will be strictly observing Covid 19 masking/physical distancing protocols.
We will also be Zooming & Instagram Live-ing the Celebration, beginning at 2:30 PM CDT (3:30 p.m. EDT, 12:30 p.m. PDT). For links to these streams, please check @radmortalcoilchuck.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a gofundme created to help defray funeral expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-chuck-gehman
