Obituary for Charles W. Simon

Charles W. Simon, age 64, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal life Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home.
Chuck was born in Shakopee on July 31, 1956, the son of William and Beatrice (Hennen) Simon.
Chuck “Charlie” Simon was a life long resident of Shakopee. Chuck attended St. Mark’s Catholic School, and graduated from Shakopee High School in 1974. Chuck was a gifted athlete. He was recognized as the “WCCO Player of the Week” for his football accomplishments, which included a Minnesota Valley Conference Championship. Beyond football, Chuck played baseball and hockey. He was on Shakopee’s first hockey team. After high school, Chuck continued his love of sports as an avid softball player and in an annual deer hunt with his brothers. Chuck was a lifelong employee at Rahr Malting Company. After thirty-nine years, Chuck retired in 2013.
Chuck married his high school sweetheart Mary (Theis). They had 2 children (Heidi and Justin). Years later, Chuck married Mary (Geraghty) with her 3 children (Jen, Matthew and Calvin). Chuck loved all his children very much. He enjoyed watching them grow and achieve in life. Chuck adored his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. Chuck and Mary were blessed with 28 years together. Family and friends gave Chuck his greatest joys…along with a nice yard, a clean garage and “Beer Thirty!”
In 2013, at the age of 57, Chuck was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. In his final years with the love and support of his wife and family, Chuck was able to stay at home spending time with the people he loved.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters and sons, Heidi (Casey) O’Neill, Jen (Lance) Crooks, Matthew Underwood, Calvin (Whitney) Simon; grandchildren, William and Traigh O’Neill, Chance, Colton, Jamie, Destin, Lance and Sage Crooks, Cyrus Simon; mother, Bea Simon; brothers, Dennis (Melanie) and Joe (Lisa) Simon; sister, Sharon (Tim) Raines; daughter-in-law, Sara Simon; sister-in-law, Susette Simon; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Justin “Sonny Boy” Simon; father, William Simon; brother, Dave “Big Daddy” Simon.
Because of Covid, Chuck’s family will be having a Private Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Mark in Shakopee. *The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne will be live streaming the service to YouTube beginning Monday, November 16, at 11 a.m. Interment for Chuck and his son, Justin, will be held immediately after mass at the Catholic Cemetery.
A drive by visitation for Chuck and Justin’s friends will begin immediately following the burial at the Catholic Cemetery, 830 - 10th Ave. West, Shakopee, Monday, November 16, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Those coming to greet the family are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Family prefers memorials. A Celebration of Life Service for all of Chuck’s family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com