Obituary for Charles W. Simon

Charles W. Simon, age 64, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal life Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home.
Graveside service and burial for Chuck, his son Justin and his brother Dave, Tuesday, July 13, 3:00 PM, at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Come help us celebrate the Life of Chuck Simon at Tahpah Park softball pavilions, Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with Family tribute and story sharing at 5:00 PM. Food and beverages will be served.
Family prefers memorials.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com