Obituary for Charles Winn

Charles "Chuck" Winn, age 73, of Shakopee, passed away on September 22, 2022.
Chuck was born March 1, 1949 in Fargo, ND and grew up in Richfield, MN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and Minnesota Air National Guard, retiring as a LT. Colonel. He spent his career as a software engineer.
Chuck loved his get away BayPointe townhome on Pelican Lake, Jeopardy, his sports cars, and flying airplanes. Think of him as you tune into Jeopardy.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Mary and his pride and joy, daughter, Andrea; brother Brad (Deb); sister-in-law Linda; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Lindsay) and brother Jay Winn.
Per Chuck's wishes, there will be no service. Private family interment at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to either the National Kidney Foundation or Disabled American Veterans.
