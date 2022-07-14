Obituary for Charlotte G. Kathan

Charlotte Gifford Kathan, age 92, of Prior Lake, passed Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
A private family burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials and condolence cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 W 1st St, Jordan, MN 55352, and will be passed on to the family.
On October 10, 1929, in Niagara Falls, NY, Charlotte Ann was born the only child to Kenneth Oswald and Dorothy Marie (Taylor) Gifford. She married Richard “Dick” Webster Kathan on September 15, 1951, and was blessed with two sons, Richard Jr. and Ken. Charlotte had a strong faith in God and remained active in her church throughout her life. She became a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Prior Lake, when she moved to Minnesota in 2007.
Forever loved by sons, Richard "Rick" W. Jr (Elizabeth), Ken P. (Christine); grandchildren, Richard W. III (Megan) Kathan, Thomas W. (Mariah) Kathan, Mary E. (Eric) Gunderson, Melissa J. Kathan; great-grandchildren, Connor R. Kathan, Sawyer R. Gunderson; other relatives, and friends. Preceded by husband, Dick Kathan, and her parents and dear friend and caregiver, Sandy Joachim
The family will be forever grateful to the caregivers, who cared for Charlotte as though she was a part of their families: Cheri Mattson, Pat Schultz and Amanda Schultz-Koster.
Share a message with Charlotte’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation