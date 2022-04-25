Obituary for Chase A. Hansen

Chase Alexander Hansen was unexpectedly called to Heaven by the Lord on March 28, 2022, at the age of 26.
Chase was born November 20, 1995, to parents Teresa and Mark Hansen. He was the youngest and biggest baby of all three siblings weighing 10lbs 8 oz. His incredibly sweet demeanor even as a baby earned him the lifelong nickname, “special boy,” given by his mom. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 2014 and was Captain of the 2013-2014 Men’s Swim Team. After high school he attended Saint Cloud State University. Chase went on to become the youngest General Manager of Noodles & Company where he was in charge of the Rochester, MN, location. In the winter of 2021 Chase moved to Siesta Key, FL, to continue working in the restaurant industry and fish the ocean. Upon returning to Minnesota his last employer was Zerorez. Thanks to his supervisors and co-workers and the camaraderie they shared he said it was his favorite place to work. Chase made many friends and memories at Zerorez and expressed numerous times how much he loved being employed there. Throughout his life and at work he made many friends and memories with them. At an early age Chase found his two passions fishing and cooking. He ultimately wanted to move back to Florida and pursue both of those by having his own fishing charter and cooking his favorite seafoods. Chase loved being on or near water. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Wild, listening and singing to music, playing video games with his friends, comedy, and taking in sunsets. Chase loved his family and his cat Rex immensely. We will miss him deeply along with his big bear hugs, infectious laugh, unbeatable sense of humor, his talented cooking, and his fishing talks.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Beverly Eilertson and his Grandfather Dennis Hansen.
Chase is survived by his Mother Teresa Hansen and Father Mark Hansen; Sister Alyssa Isaacson, Brother-In-Law Lee Isaacson, and Brother Trenton Hansen; Grandfather Duane Eilertson and Grandmother Lavonne Hansen; His Godfathers, Uncles, and Aunts, Darrin Eilertson, David(Teri) Eilertson, Sherri Eilertson, Michael(Deb) Hansen, Therese Hansen, nine cousins and many friends.
A family memorial was held April 2 at Bertas Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Cards and condolences for the family of Chase can be sent to: P.O. Box 418 Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chaska.