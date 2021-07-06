Obituary for Cheryl K. Bardwell

Cheryl K. Bardwell, age 69, of Shakopee, MN, died on May 31, 2021 at her home.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN, with Chaplain De’adra Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the family at 696 Cobblestone Way, Shakopee, MN 55379.
Cheryl was born on July 11, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN, to Clarence and Valma (Copeland) Duvick. In her earlier years mom enjoyed going to Barry Manilow concerts, road tripping with her bestie, Mary Pat and fishing with family and friends. She also liked to play slots, pull tabs and play cards with her sisters or Mary Pat. She could cook and bake with ease and enjoyed eating lobster tails or a good ear of Iowa sweet corn (both drowned in butter). She was the handy woman and AV geek in our family and she could make a mean mixed tape which she did for many of for our family car trips. All her life she’s been an avid reader and lover of musicals. Later in life she became a grandma to three beautiful girls... she loved to cook their favorite foods for them and read to them before nap or bedtime. Being a grandma was well suited to her gentle and patient nature.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her Parents, Clarence and Valma (Copeland) Duvick.
Survivors include, Husband, Michael Bardwell; Daughter, Gay (Christopher); Son, Jason (Rebecca); 3 Granddaughters, Bailee Bardwell, Abigail Hacker and Camilla Hacker; Nieces, nephews and many good friends.
She believed in angels, and, because she believed, they existed. -Clarice Lispector.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.