Obituary for Cheryl Nelson

Cheryl Nelson of Eden Prairie, died on September 27, 2022 of multiple health issues.
Cheryl was born on April 29, 1946. Her mother died when she was twelve years old. She kept up the family home for her father and was homecoming queen at Minneapolis Washburn High School.
She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in business. Her first job was with the Daytons Corporation. Leaving the corporate world for education, she accepted a teaching position in Preston, MN. From there she moved to Chaska, beginning her long career at the High School as Sales and Marketing teacher as well as DECA advisor. She subsequently married Harry Watts from Boston. Together, they chaperoned student DECA trips, traveling in the U.S. and Europe. Students remember her fondly for the individual care and concern she poured into their lives.
Harry and Cheryl spent their summers in the antiquing business. They took antiquing classes for several summers in England, focusing upon their specialty in prints, textiles and porcelains. After Cheryl retired from teaching in Chaska, they moved to Dallas, TX. There, she was a faithful member of the antique button club.
Following Harrys death, Cheryl moved to Eden Prairie. Her favorite hobbies included quilting and needlepoint.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. A Chaska High School student scholarship fund will be established in Cheryls memory. Memorials may be addressed to: %Pat Wittrock, Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie, MN 55344