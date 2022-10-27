Obituary for Chris “Dewey” Dupont

Chris “Dewey” Dupont, age 53, of Prior Lake, passed away on October 10, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
On Thursday, October 27, a visitation was conducted at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake, located at 16400 Duluth Ave S.E., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial started at 11 a.m. A reception/celebration of life was held at the Prior Lake VFW, Post 6208, located at 16306 Main Ave S.E., at 1 p.m.
Livestreaming is available at St. Michael Catholic Church’s website https://stmichael-pl.org/ and by clicking on the “Mass and Services” tab.
Chris was an all-around great guy who will be remembered for his big heart, his kindness, his laughter, and the joy he experienced playing golf, skiing, boating, snowmobiling, and motorcycling with friends and family.
A stone and brick mason by trade, Chris launched his career after earning a silver medal in the brick masonry competition in the VICA United States Skill Olympics. He graduated from the masonry program at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie and was a 1987 graduate of Prior Lake Senior High School.
Chris was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Dupont; brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick and Mary Dupont, Michael and Katee Dupont, and Stephen and Rebekah Dupont; and nieces and nephews, Anthony, Juliet, Margot, Anna, Rachel and Mac.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard “Barney” Dupont.
Please send flowers, cards and offerings to: Ballard-Sunder, c/o Dupont Family, 4565 Pleasant Street, S.E., Prior Lake, MN 55372.