Obituary for Chris G. Ostertag

Chris G. Ostertag, age 59, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Chris was born in Minneapolis, on April 23, 1964, the son of Bernard and Kay (Thomas) Ostertag. He grew up and graduated high school from Rosemount.
Chris established Ostertag Cement in 1987 with his brother Tim. Chris was an astute business man and negotiator. He enjoyed traveling to his cabin in Cohasset, MN, and frequenting Key West, FL. He held such a deep love and connection to music. His knowledge and fascination of various artists led to many gatherings and concerts with those held dear. Chris had an infectious, bright smile, which forced you to smile back. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan but especially enjoyed watching his beloved children compete in their athletics. His family is the joy and great accomplishment of his life. “I couldn’t be prouder of what I leave behind in this world” - Chris Ostertag.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; sons and daughter, Matt, Gracie, and Joe; mother, Kay; brothers and sisters, Andy (Starr), Tim (Bev), Teresa (Paul) Marxen, Lee (Amy), and Laura Ostertag. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Bernard.
A private family service will be held at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, in Marystown.
A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 - 220th St. East, Prior Lake, Friday, October 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at