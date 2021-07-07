Obituary for Christian H. Anderson

Christian H. Anderson, age 47, of Shakopee passed away on April 11, 2021.
Survived by mother, Cathy; brothers, Tracy (Mk Klein) and Steven; girlfriend, Robyn Farm; nieces and nephews, Laurel, Dominic (Jessica), Nate and Madison (Mitchell) Kilmer; great-nieces and nephews, Eden, Eli, Abraham, Everett, Jackson, and Lucy; aunts, Darlene Roiland and Jane Koskela.
Preceded by father, Harold.
Celebration of Life Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Lion’s Park, 1103 Adams St. S., Shakopee. Chris will be laid to rest with his grandparents in a private family interment July 17 at Ness Lutheran Church Cemetery, Meckinok, ND. In lieu of flowers, Chris's family requests that people make a contribution to Chris's Team Victory fundraising page) or directly to the National MS Society in the name of Team Victory for the 2021 Walk MS: Twin Cities.
