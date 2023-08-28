Obituary for Christian K. Barlage

Christian “Chris” K. Barlage, age 84, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully surround by family on Friday evening, August 18, 2023, at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center in New Prague, where he has resided since April of 2023.
Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine that morning from 9 to 10 a.m. We will then proceed to Our Lady of the Prairie for 10:30 a.m. mass. Following mass, burial with Military Honors will be held at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Lunch will be hosted at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine following the burial.
Chris was born on June 15, 1939, near Belle Paine to Henry and Edith (Payne) Barlage. He grew up in the Belle Plaine area and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1957. Following High school, he immediately joined the United States Marine Corp where he served proudly for over 20 years, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and Marine Corp. Association. Upon completing his military career in 1977, he began working for Midland Glass (Anchor Glass) in Shakopee, where he worked until his retirement.
Chris was married to Marsha Melchior for 33 years. He is survived by his sister Rose (Sis) & his children, Carol (Scott) Tollefson of Waseca, MN; Kenneth Barlage of New York; Kathy Barlage of Belle Plaine; Craig (Alejandra) Barlage of Shakopee; Charles Barlage of Shakopee and Tina Barlage of Fort Myers, FL.; his grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Portner, Brenda Tollefson, Kristen Tollefson, Ryan Tollefson, Mercedes Tollefson, Allec Gustafson, Christian Caulfield and one grandson on the way Craig Barlage; and his 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.