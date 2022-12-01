Obituary for Christopher Alan Dahl

Chris passed away suddenly on November 22, 2022. He was 53 years old.
Chris was born in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Pepperdine University and was attending the Carlson School of Business at the time of his death. He was an owner in Trystar, a manufacturing company, and a founding partner in The Points North Group, a family office that manages private equity investments.
If you were to ask Chris to list his greatest accomplishments, at the very top would be Chriss life journey with Taryn, the love of his life, together with their children, PJ and Briarleigh, and his little sister and best friend, Jenny, who he cherished from the minute she was born. More than anything, his family was his first love.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. There will be a celebration of Chriss life for all his friends at Brackett's Crossing in Lakeville immediately following the church service and throughout the afternoon.
Chris is survived by his wife of 27 years, Taryn Dahl; his children, Palmer (PJ) and Briarleigh Dahl; his sister, Jennifer Cross, and her children, Aislynn and Benjamin Cross; his parents, Rick and Pam Dahl; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barb and Eric Saunders; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Drew and Monica Saunders; and their children, Quinn and Grant Saunders.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Services, Prior Lake.