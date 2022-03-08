Obituary for Christopher L. Harris

Christopher Lynn Harris, age 36, of Chanhassen passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 11, visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m., at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Dr. Excelsior, MN 55331.
Christopher Lynn Harris was born November 13, 1985 to Mark and Lynn (Bretsch) Harris in Brookings, SD. He attended school in Savage and went to Burnsville Sr. High School. He worked as a low voltage technician since 2016 in the Minneapolis area.
Chris lived with his girlfriend Tina and her son Michael. He enjoyed coaching Michael in Baseball and Basketball. He loved spending time fishing in his boat during summer and out in his Ice Castle in the winter. He was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting year-round, from calling turkeys in the spring to sitting in a tree rattling in deer in fall. He volunteered as a parking lot attendant/entertainer at Westwood Community Church where he would often be spotted dancing and swinging his arms directing traffic with his big smile to greet everyone as they arrived at church.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Lynn of Hopkins; brother, Nicholaus (Aly Mielke) of West Allis, WI; girlfriend, Tina Traczyk and son, Michael of Chanhassen; grandmother, Joy Bretsch of Brookings SD; niece, Ashlynn and nephews, Barrett and Maxsen; loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Mark Harris; grandparents, Bruce and Lavina (Hove) Harris; grandfather, Willard Bretsch.