Obituary for Christopher S. Em

Christopher Sam Em, son of Samphoun Em and Songva Ouk, died unexpectedly on September 14 at his family home in Prior Lake.
A resident of Minnesota all his life, Christopher was born at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul on June 30, 1994.
He spent his first six years in the metro area before relocating with his family to Prior Lake in 2000, where he graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2012.
Everyone who met Christopher remembers his infectious passion for art and music, where instruments and paintings lined his room.
Coming from a family line of musicians, he took on piano and enjoyed being a member of the school choir.
After completing high school, he pursued his passion for the arts at Normandale Community College. During this time he began to travel more, to California especially, and garnered interest in the outdoors.
His love for all animals will never be forgotten; dogs were his favorite. His care for the family pet, Petra, a long-haired black and tan Miniature Dachshund substantiated his connection to all creatures.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Samphoun and Songva; his brothers, Vosa, Rota, and Stewart; and his nieces, Aria Elizabeth, Tenley Harper, Charlotte Grace, and Isla Rose: and his sister Anita, and nephew, Hayden.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 2 at Klecatsky & Sons in Eagan. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day.