Obituary for Chuck Koivisto

Kristin Koivisto Hazelton (Barry) and Matthew Koivisto (Deborah) are sending sincere, heartfelt love to their mother, Terri Koivisto on what would be her 60th wedding Anniversary with her husband Chuck on May 31, 2023. Sadly, Chuck was called to heaven 3.20.2023, just before being able to celebrate with his loving wife of 60 years. Chuck and Terri were married on May 31, 1963 in Newport Beach, CA. The Koivisto family moved to Chanhassen in 1976 and although Chucks jobs moved them in and out of Minnesota a few times, Chuck and Terri had been living in Victoria for 20+ years where they resided until Chuck's passing. They also have four grandchildren, Belle, Sam, Chelsea, and Leila Koivisto, who they have always been so proud of. They enjoyed traveling, especially Maui and if not there, somewhere near the ocean. They enjoyed going out to dinner for fine food and a good glass of wine. Mostly, they enjoyed each others company. Chuck was kind, friendly and never met a stranger. The two had fun wherever they were together. Chuck's laughter was contagious and his smile just as big as his heart. He will be greatly missed.
The immediate family will be having a private celebration of Chuck's life as well as their love at Ciao Bella in Bloomington.