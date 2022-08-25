Obituary for Chyanne A. Rios

Chyanne Aiyanna Rios, age 8, of Prior Lake, Member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, journeyed to the spirit world on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Chyanne was born June 27, 2014, the daughter of Christy Crooks and Blake Rios. She was full of life, beautiful, smart, sassy, best friend to many, and she loved everyone. Chyanne will be missed so much!
Survived by her parents, Christy Crooks and Blake Rios; sisters, Hailey Morton and Cashlynn Rios; brother, Wyatt Carlson; grandparents, Linda K. Crooks, Jose and Cindy Aguilar; many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman W. Crooks, and Patricia Matuzak; great-grandparents, Norman M. and Edith Eleanor (Ross) Crooks, Lilian and Clifford LaFontaine; uncle, Vance Lee Crooks.
Traditional All Night Wake will be held on Friday, August 26, at 5 p.m., at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake. Funeral Service Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m. Link to livestream available on funeral home website.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at