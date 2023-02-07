Obituary for Cindy M. Vorasane

Cindy Marie (Borka) Vorasane, age 63, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
She was born on August 7, 1959 in St. Joseph, MN and was adopted by Glenn and Catherine Borka. She was raised in Cologne, MN and attended Waconia High School, class of 1977.
Cindy was loved and will be missed by many friends and family. She was a quiet soul who had a heart for Jesus Christ, was a proud and loving mother of her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed nature, going for walks, reading, crossword puzzles, playing board games, listening to polka music, and watching the Minnesota Wild.
Cindy is survived by her former husband, Nick Vorasane; two sets of twin sons, Andre and Francis, Aaron and Fernando; daughter, Nicole; two grandchildren, Aztec and Nallely; her brothers, Bob, Randy (Pam), Roger (Chris), Rick (Katie) and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Catherine Borka, sister-in-laws, Jeanine and Theresa Borka, and brother Steve Borka.
According to her wishes, there will be no services. Her ashes will be buried next to her dad, Glenn Borka, at St. Benard Cemetery in Cologne.