Obituary for Clara L. Myers

Clara Louise (Nikolai) Myers, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, on Tuesday, August 15, 5 to 7 p.m. The inurnment will be on Wednesday, August 16, 10:45 a.m. (assembly area #4) at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Clara was born on December 31, 1931 in Chaska to Herman and Louise (Lange) Nikolai, one of three children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School. Clara proudly served her country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 attaining the rank of Corporal of the Women’s Army Corps. On November 5, 1951 she married Clifford Myers Jr. at Fort Holabird Post Chapel in Maryland. They had two sons, Gene and Dean. In 1971 Clara and Cliff moved back to Chaska where she was very active in the American Legion as a lifelong member. She loved all animals, cooking, baking, birdwatching, planting flowers, and was a very avid fisherwoman. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother, great grandmother and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clifford, son, Dean, brother, Charles Nikolai and sister, Janet Lange.
Survivors include her son, Gene (Mary Cottingham) Myers of Fridley; grandchildren, Lauren (Neale) Steffel of Shoreview, Ryan (Kelly) Myers of Stacy, Logan Myers of Brooklyn, NY; five great-grandchildren, June and Nash Steffel and Remy, Luca and Finn Myers; nieces, Diana Lange of Blaine and Lynnae Nikolai of Excelsior.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska