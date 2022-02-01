Obituary for Clare A. Kaufhold

Clare Ann (Notermann) Kaufhold, age 86, of Starbuck, formerly of the Chaska and Renville areas, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home in Starbuck, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday, February 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service, at church, on Friday. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Clare was born June 19, 1935, in Laketown Township, MN, the eldest child of Edmund and Rosemary (Reus) Notermann. She was baptized and later confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Clare graduated from Waconia High School in 1953. On July 2, 1960, she was united in marriage to Earl J. Kaufhold at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. They were blessed with five children.
After graduating high school, Clare first went to work at Glacier National Park in Montana, then with Prudential in Houston, TX. By the late 1950s she returned to Minnesota, where she met and married her husband. Clare and Earl built their first home in Chaska and lived there until the middle 1970s, when the family moved to Renville, MN. There, they both worked at Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. Clare worked hard to provide for the family, taking a second job at the Sheep Shedde Inn in Olivia, and didnt retire until the middle 1990s. In 1999, Earl and Clare built their retirement home in Starbuck, MN, and Clare lived there the rest of her life.
Clare loved her trips to visit family in Minnesota and the east coast. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and their visits to Starbuck over the years. Clare was first and foremost, a provider who never thought of her own needs and wants before those of her family. She was deeply loved and will be terribly missed by her family.
Clare was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; daughter, Sara Kaufhold; parents, Edmund and Rose Mary Notermann; siblings, Mary Lou Ulrich, Elizabeth Sehm, Arlene Solarz and Larry Timmers.
Clare is survived by her loving family: children, Heidi (Jerome) Kollar of Norwood-Young America, Edmund (Kimberly) Kaufhold of Fairfax, VA, Eva (Edward) Fogarty of Chesapeake, VA, Bernie (Julie) Kaufhold of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Thomas (Christina) Brown, Joseph (Rebekah) Kollar, Ross Kollar, Erika (Jesse) Cole, Alexander Kaufhold, Kelly (Alex Murphy) Forgarty, Kimberly Fogarty, Claren Kaufhold, Jonathan Kaufhold, Jack Kaufhold; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Makayla, Isabella, Wesley, Edward; sisters-in-law, Diane Timmers, Janice Kaufold; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ulrich Sr.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
