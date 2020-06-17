Obituary for Clarence H. Bursey

Clarence Herman Bursey, (94) of Shakopee passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in St. Paul on June 13, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Lucy (Kupka) Bursey; nine brothers and four sisters and his first wife Irene Smieja Bursey.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Brad, Wendy and Jason Bursey, Michele, Scott and Chad Halstead and Melissa, Paul and Ryan Auran; second wife Irene Reinke Bursey; five step-children, Gwen (John) Hennen, Judy (Bob) Bjorke, Bill (Noel) Reinke, Jill (Jeff) Sand and Jim (Sara) Reinke; eight step-grandsons, Hans and Matt Hennen, Wesley, Wade, Walker (Nina) and Wilson Reinke, Rob and Clint Sand; their significant others and three step-great granddaughters, Maddie, Lexi and Blaire. He is also survived by sister, Genevieve Benusa, brother, Peter, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton, MN and a luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider hitting a lake and wetting a line or gathering some friends and raising a glass to Clarence!