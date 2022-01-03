Obituary for Clarence W. Salden

Clarence W. "Peenie" Salden, age 90, of Chaska, died on Friday, December 24, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, January 9, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Peenie was born June 4, 1931 in Shakopee to Clarence and Helen (Vos) Salden the oldest of two children. He was baptized, confirmed and graduated from the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. On February 5, 1955 he married Catherine Furst. They had three children. He was employed at Anderson Machine and Tool in Chaska, retiring after 45 years. He was quite the storyteller with a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed playing cards, trimming trees and fixing lawn mowers for many. His wife Catherine died in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Catherine, granddaughter, Ashley Ruby McGarry, sister, Jayne Hesse.
Survivors include his children, Linda (Rick) Donovan of Delano, Wayne Salden of Ortonville, Al Salden of Arizona; five grandchildren, Kyle Salden, Ben Salden, Dylan McGarry, Ryan McGarry and Kelsey McGarry; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.