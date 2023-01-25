Obituary for Clarice M. Van Sloun

Clarice Margaret (Ebert) Van Sloun, age 90, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The casketbearers will be Steven Van Sloun, Shaun Van Sloun, Joe Meuwissen, Jeff Meuwissen, Eric Meuwissen and Tim Hammers. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Clarice was born on February 17, 1932, in Anaheim, Saskatchewan, Canada to Frank and Pauline (Meyer) Ebert, one of 11 children. Her family moved to the United States in 1946 and they resided in St. Bonifacius and later on moving to Chaska. On July 16, 1951 she married Giles Van Sloun at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. They had seven children. Clarice was a wonderful and loving mother and grandma who enjoyed spending time with all of them. In her early years she stayed at home and raised her children. After her children were all in school, Clarice cleaned houses in Edina with some of her good friends from Chaska for over 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, recovering furniture, gardening, baking, snowmobiling and NASCAR racing. After her aneurysm in 2005 and a brief stay in the nursing home the children decided to bring her home and take care of her until she peacefully passed away.
She was preceded in death by her husband Giles; her parents, Frank and Pauline Ebert; son, Gene Van Sloun; son-in-law, Ronald Kirchenwitz; brothers, Gerald Ebert, Floyd Ebert, LeRoy (Marion) Ebert, Kenneth Ebert; brothers-in-law, Robert Stadem, Gary Guynn and Herb Fenske.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Kirchenwitz of Chaska, Mary (Jim) Meuwissen of Cologne, Charles (Deb) Van Sloun of Chaska, Carol Van Sloun of Chaska, Richard Van Sloun of Chaska, Patrick Van Sloun of Chaska; daughter-in-law, Karen Van Sloun of Bloomington; tengrandchildren, Joe (Aimee) Meuwissen, Jeff (Jennie) Meuwissen, Eric (Heather) Meuwissen, Katie (Tim Hammers) Meuwissen, Jaime Haas, Heather (Jonathan) Van Sloun, Clint Van Sloun, Sara (Tyler) Krueger, Steven (Emily) Van Sloun, Shaun Van Sloun; 20 grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, RoseAnn Fenske of Cushing, Eileen Jeurissen of Shakopee, Irma (David) Regan of Chaska, Yvonne Stadem of Chaska, Karen (Curt) Beckman of Las Vegas, Denise Guynn of Florida; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.