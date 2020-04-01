Obituary for Clarice P. Henning

Clarice P. Henning, age 97, of Belle Plaine, passed away of natural causes, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
A private family burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a time of gathering and a Memorial Service will be held in Clarice’s memory later. Condolences can be left at
www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family.
Clarice was born on January 15, 1923, in Bongards, MN, to Arthur W. and Gertrude E. (Litzau) ZumBerge. She married Milan E. Henning on October 23, 1946, at St. John Lutheran Church. They welcomed three children, Steven, Renelle and Marsha.
Forever loved, Clarice will be missed by daughters, Renelle Nothwehr, Marsha (Rick) Deaton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Sergil) Houston, Nora (Troy) Wermerskirchen, Jamie (Nate) Wiemann, Andy (Daphne) Nothwehr, Jill (Jarrad) Stanaitis; eight great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly cared for the Henning family.