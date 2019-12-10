Obituary for Claude G. Witt

Claude G. Witt, age 77, of Prior Lake, formerly of Belle Plaine, died suddenly on Thursday December 5, 2019 at his home in Prior Lake.
Claude was born on June 17, 1942 in New Prague to Cletus C. and Bertha A. (Busch) Witt. He graduated from New Prague High School and became a Pipe Bender for Chart Industries (formerly Minnesota Valley Engineering) in New Prague. During his working life he also worked as a truck driver for Cliff Viesmann Trucking of New Prague, and was the Ice Cream Man, driving his ice cream truck and serving the area communities. In addition, he served as an amateur auto mechanic and general repairman. He raised his family with his former wife, JoAnn, in Belle Plaine, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed building and collecting model trains, fishing, bird watching, and squirrel hunting.,
Claude is survived by his former wife, JoAnn (Bob) Witt-Smishek of Shakopee; children Brian (Rita) Witt of Ramsey, Cheryl (Brad) Nelson of Shakopee, Troy (Tracy) Witt of Belle Plaine, Jan (Tim) Ruhland of New Prague, Gene (Kari) Witt of New Prague, Patrick (Amy) Witt of New Prague, Julie (Mark) McCorkel of Hudson, WI; siblings, Jeanette Becker of Arizona, Ken (Lana) Witt of New Prague, Kathleen (Eric) Perry of Omaha, NE, Bev Witt (and Gregg Haskel) of Montrose, CO, Mary (Paul) Martin of Montrose, CO; sister-in-law Darlene Witt of New Prague; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Witt; and brother-in-law, Ambrose Becker.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Father Eugene Theisen officiated. Visitation was at Bruzek Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday morning from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will occur at a later date at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Union Hill, MN.