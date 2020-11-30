Obituary for Claude J. Eiden

Claude J. Eiden, age 91, of Cologne, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Winsted.
A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Claude Joseph Eiden was born on July 18, 1929 in Cologne, the son of Henry and Clara (Mohrbacher) Eiden. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. On February 19, 1955 Claude was united in marriage to Carol (Siegle) Eiden and together they were blessed with three children.
Claude was a diligent and dedicated worker. He was a decorated serviceman and served honorably in the Navy for four years. Upon leaving the service he along with his brother, Maury, owned and operated Eiden Brothers Hardware Store in Cologne, for 40 years. When not working Claude enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to Old Tyme Music. He also loved to raise chickens and pigeons. He had pride in showing them off at the fair and shows around the state.
Beyond his work and hobbies Claudes greatest joy was his family. Going on vacations and traveling out west with his wife were a treasure to him. What he gave to this world and the love he showed his family left a mark and will be greatly missed.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Eiden; brother, Maurice Eiden; sisters, Margie Woychick, Phyllis Heutmaker and Mary Ann Wodnick.
Claude is survived by his loving family: his wife of 65 years Carol; children Diane (Jack) Hoese , Sue and John, Russell (Trisha) Eiden; four grandchildren Brad (Niki) Hoese, Kristin (Jake) Gross; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet Meuwissen, Audrey and Ray Fischer, Clarice and Ray Kirsch, Dallas Siegle.
Cards or memorials can be sent to the Johnson Funeral Home, 141 East First St, Waconia, MN 55387.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home
in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com