Obituary for Clem J. Adelmann

Clem J. Adelmann, age 89 of Savage, MN, entered eternal life on September 29, 2020 at his home. He hoped to be the first in his family to reach 90 years old, but died just 17 days prior.
Clem was born on October 16, 1930, in Bloomington, MN, the son of Joseph and Mary (Kargel) Adelmann. He was the first in his family to graduate high school (Arlington High School). He married Alice Haggenmiller on January 21, 1954 in Edina, MN. Clem worked as a carpenter for many years in the Savage area, and then prior to retirement, was Head of Maintenance at Cub Foods in Burnsville.
Clem served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the Prior Lake V.F.W. He was also a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Clem led a very active life. He played in a 70/over softball league, and volleyball well in to his 70s as well. He would also visit those sick and hospitalized.
Clem is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice; daughters and son, Beth (John) Dorfner, Kay (Kevin) Eichler, Pat (Deb) Adelmann; grandchildren, Allison (Andrew) Buchman, Dan (Margie-Ana) Dorfner, Matt (Alicia) Eichler, Sam Eichler, Jenna Adelmann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 17 siblings.
Visitation Sunday, October 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, October 5, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., both at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Serving as pallbearers are Kim Ross, Tom Adelmann, Paul Adelmann, Joe Kauffmann, Jeff Adelmann, and Kevin Giles. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Spescha and Tim Totzke. For those who wish to participate in the Mass, and can't attend, Livestreaming of services will begin at 11 a.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com