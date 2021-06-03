Obituary for Cleon L. Hennen

Cleon L. "Sam" Hennen, of Burnsville, age 91, entered eternal life on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Visitation Tuesday, June 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment, with Military Honors, will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville.
Cleon was born in Marystown, MN on April 10, 1930 to George and Catherine Hennen. He married Beverly Wampach on October 2, 1965 in St. Cloud.
After graduation from Shakopee High School, Cleon served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He began his professional career at Engineering Research Associates, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He worked for more than 35 years as an engineering specialist with Unisys (in its various forms). He retired from the defense industry in 1992 with numerous patents and inventions to his name. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family and neighbors. A long-time Vikings fan, Cleon somehow still enjoyed watching football. On sunny days in later life, Cleon could be found "supervising" neighborhood activities from his favorite chair on the driveway.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Amy (Mike) Miller, Brian Hennen, Brad (Lacey) Hennen, Bruce (Stephani) Hennen; grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, and Rachel Miller, Jack, Samantha, Kate, Alex, Elizabeth, Andrew, Christina, Marisa, and Anthony Hennen; sister, Darlene Raleigh; and "many, many" nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Hazel Hennen; brothers, Eugene and Elroy Hennen; nephews, Jeffery Wampach and Jeffery Hennen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Savage, MN.
Funeral arrangements provided by
McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at