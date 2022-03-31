Obituary for Cleopha "Cleo" Kubes

Cleopha “Cleo” Kubes, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the age of 99.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. was on Wednesday, March 30 with a visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker presided and Cleo was laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Lakeville.
Friends joined the mass via live stream by visiting http://stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the live stream tab.
A woman of deep faith, Cleo is loved and missed by sons, Denny (Jenna) Kubes, Roger Kubes; grandchildren, Nicole Schaefer, Jessica (Travis) Larson, Melanie (Tim) Lundell, Brian Kubes; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Schaefer, Alice Larson, Rowan Lundell, Oscar Lundell, Wally Lundell, Autumn Lundell, and Baby Larson Great-Granddaughter expected July 2022; other loving relatives and friends.
Cleo is reunited in Heaven with her infant daughters, Judy and Mary; parents; many brothers and sisters.
