Obituary for Cole J. Bridges

Cole Jeremy Bridges—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend—passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home in Eden Prairie.
Cole was such a kindhearted, fun, hilarious, selfless, free-spirited individual with a love for adventure. He was a jack-of-all-trades who loved the outdoors and extreme sports.
As Cole’s family and friends, we are so fortunate for all the wonderful memories we shared together. We find comfort in knowing he is in his perfect paradise, probably exploring his new home and checking in on the ones he loved. We will miss his smile, laugh, hugs, and mischievous nature. We will forever carry Cole in our hearts and soul until we meet again.
Cole is survived by his mother, Julie Hersey (Scott); his father, Paul Bridges; his sister, Marissa Sieve (Eric); two nieces, Riley and Scarlett Sieve; and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please reach out to the family on Facebook if you wish to be a part of the celebration.