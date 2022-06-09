Obituary for Coleen Bohnsack

Coleen (Lynda) Bohnsack, age 76, of Prior Lake, passed away while surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5643 Luther Road SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside, and Coleen will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Prior Lake. In loving memory, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org.
On July 28, 1945 in Seattle, WA parents Vernon and Earline (Tully) McNeil celebrated the birth of their daughter, Lynda Coleen McNeil. The McNeil family lived briefly in Washington before settling in Minnesota. Coleen loved growing up on Spring Lake and being surrounded by family. Through the highs and lows of life, Coleen was especially close with her sisters, Theresa and Cathi. Whether they were playing dominoes, completing puzzles, or raising their children together, Coleen always offered encouragement to her sisters.
Coleen was united in marriage on August 3, 1968 to Don Bohnsack at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church. This began a new chapter in Coleen’s life—being a loving wife, mom, and grandma.
The family had many adventures together, both near and far from home. Their RV trips to the Dakotas were memorable for their family and strangers alike! Often, Coleen’s travels were motivated by family. She especially enjoyed visiting her cousins in North Dakota and had a notable trip to Washington to visit her daughter and explore the family history of her birthplace. The family was also gathered quite often at Memorial Park for the Prior Lake Jays and Mudcats games. Don and Coleen were early board members in bringing townball back to Prior Lake. First with the Prior Lake Jays in 1987 and secondly with the Prior Lake Mudcats in 1991; where Don was manager and Coleen volunteered in many positions. In her post retirement years, Coleen enjoyed attending movies, Irish plays, and musicals with her son and sisters.
Hardworking and committed, Coleen raised a family while employed part-time as a teacher and completed her Master’s degree at Hamline University. In 1981, Coleen began a 28-year long career in Prior Lake as a Spanish teacher. Prior to this she worked in Faribault, Northfield, and Mapleton.
An exceptional educator, Coleen was both encouraging and firm with students. She celebrated their accomplishments, inspired others to become educators, and maintained relationships years later. Running errands often became an all-day event, as Coleen frequently crossed paths with former students and simply had to catch up on their lives. Coleen also welcomed many amity aides into the community as a host and helped others find host families, thus enriching the lives around her and within the PLHS district.
Despite health setbacks, Coleen remained filled with hope and always focused on what matters most—her family, friends, and faith. No matter the circumstances, Coleen was a constant presence who cultivated meaningful relationships with those she cared for.
Coleen’s unwavering love and dedication will be cherished forever by her husband, Don; children, Donene (Tim) Mannion, Brent (Krystal) Bohnsack, Darren Bohnsack, Bryan (Carrie Rahbain) Bohnsack; grandchildren, Mackenzie Youngs, Cooper Youngs, Tres Mannion, Tully Mannion, Tyler Bohnsack, Griffin Bohnsack, Lila Bohnsack; sister, Theresa (Roger) Boettcher; brother-in-law, Don Boegeman, many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Coleen is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Vernon and Earline McNeil, and her sister, Cathi Boegeman.
Please share a message with Coleen’s family at www.BallardSunderFuneral.com