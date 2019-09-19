Obituary for Colin Titus

Colin Titus, age 52, met his Savior on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with his beloved family and friends present at St. Francis Medical Center ICU, which had become an extension of home.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, September 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street S.E., Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life, Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m. at Prior Lake Baptist Church, 5690 Credit River Road SE, Prior Lake. Pastor Sam Choi of Prior Lake Baptist Church and Pastor Jeff Rich of Grace Community Bible Church will be presiding. Jonathan Pfeffer and Ross Callen - both cousins and childhood playmates - will be Colin's urn bearers.
The amazing life of John Colin began on December 19, 1966, in Owatonna. He was the first-born child to John Samuel Jr. and Bettye Jane (Burnett) Titus. They brought him home on Christmas Eve. Colin's life was very unique in many ways. He was born with non-verbal autism and NF2. The doctors didn't give him much of a future, but Colin proved them all wrong; he defied all expectations. Colin had a very close and special bond with his four-year-younger sister, Melissa, his only sibling.
In 1973, the Titus family moved to Prior Lake, where Colin delighted being outdoors and tinkering on anything with wheels. He loved to go for tractor rides with Dad and pulling his sister and her friends in his Radio Flyer red wagon. He enjoyed walking and riding his bike with a big flag in back around the neighborhood. Colin had such an individual way to connect with people. He would often be found at the neighbors visiting. His main passion, however, was eating food especially chocolate. Colin was the first student with autism to be main streamed in the local public school system and was well accepted. He liked school a lot.
Throughout all the years of difficult health changes, Colin's dedicated family, advocates and medical professionals worked hard, while friends prayed diligently alongside Colin, striving to ensure he maintained the best quality of life possible always. The family is so grateful for these key people in Colin's life. At age 22, Colin liked living at the Shakopee Delphi group home. As his health declined from viral encephalitis and NF2, his family purchased a home for him in 2003 on Park Ridge Dr. in Shakopee. This provided Colin and other clients a forever home catered to their needs. He eventually needed a wheelchair, but this didn't stop him from enjoying life, the outdoors and interacting with people.
Colin loved people and truly lived a full life, showing you can make a difference in the world no matter what. He taught people the true meaning of love and care, through his big blue twinkling eyes and giant smile that hugged. Colin expressed very few words, but he could communicate better than most people. He was even protective of favorites. He always knew and remembered the people he loved. Colin had a zest to live and handled his suffering and needs with such grace and patience. He touched countless lives through the years. Colin was truly a gift given from God to us and now is living a new life with God and has no more limitations; he can move freely, eat anything and express himself perfectly. Colin has been set free!
Forever loved and missed by his mother, Bettye J. Titus; father, John S. Titus; sister, Melissa B. (John B. Hornor) Titus-Hornor; dedicated advocates and faithful and trusted caregivers; other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Colin home in heaven are his grandparents, Horace and Marian Burnett, John S. Sr. and Evelyn Titus, other loving relatives and family.
