Obituary for Colleen A. Nickerson

Colleen April (Sandstrom) Nickerson, age 41, of Chaska, died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
A Celebration of Colleen’s Life was held on Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment was at St. Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery in Chanhassen.
Colleen was born on December 23, 1979 in Midwest City, OK to Douglas and Rebecca (Ries) Sandstrom, one of four children. She was a loving caring mother who touched many people’s hearts. She was employed at H&R Block as office manager in Eden Prairie and Chaska.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters, Gianna, Josie and Lydia, all of Chaska; mother, Beckie Sandstrom of Winsted; father, Doug (Deb) Sandstrom of AZ; significant other, Rod Robinson of Chaska; brother, Joseph (Dana) Sandstrom of Mayer; sisters, Heidi Sandstrom of St. Cloud, Abby Sandstrom of Mobridge, SD; nieces and nephew, Layla, Killian and Trinity; father of her children, Elmer “John” Nickerson, his wife Cassi and their children, Ethan, Harmony and Justin, of Idaho City, ID.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.