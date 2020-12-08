Obituary for Colleen C. Stauffenecker

Colleen Cecelia Stauffenecker, born on March 17, 1940 to Clarence and Catherine (Turner) Fredenburg of Minnepolis, is now safely Home in the arms of her Savior Jesus! It is with great joy we celebrate her life.
Memorial Service December 17, 5 p.m. held at Friendship Church 12800 Marystown Rd, Shakopee (mask are required). In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her honor to
stjude.org or disabled veteran.
Colleen is survived by her children, Timothy (Deveny), Steven (Rene) and Barbara (Franklin) Calabro and grandchildren, Amber Lynn Stauffenecker, Victor Franklin Calabro and Cecelia Faye Calabro, as well as her sisters, Elizabeth Dronen, Joan Dee and beloved brother, David, also by many nephews, nieces and dear friends.
She is preceded in passing by her husband, Donald; her son, Danny; her parents and six siblings.
Collie grew up in a very busy family of 12. She cherished her siblings and loved retelling stories of their antics and mischief. After graduating high school in 1958, Colleen married Don in 1961 and quickly became the mother of four. She was all about FAMILY- pouring herself into her children, the true loves of her life. Then when given the opportunity, took in every moment with her grandchildren whom she considered her crown jewels.
Colleen was extremely proud to be an American - always donning one of her red, white and blue pins. Adventure and curiosity were part of her DNA. She enjoyed bringing us to the beach, being a Scout Den Mother, taking us skiing as well as to endless sport practices and games. She and Dad enjoyed camping- especially when her brother David and his family could join us. Together mom and dad loved to create projects- like the 3 copper waterfall displayed in our basement, remodeling the house and landscaping once we were all out of the nest. Over the years, she traveled thru just about every state visiting all her siblings and their families. Mom had one speed, full-bore ahead. Appropriately her granddaughter Cece called her Go-go for many years.
Colleen embraced her Christian faith wholeheartedly and put God above all else. She was generous to a fault. She regularly supported 20 organizations over the years. She believed it a privilege to stand up for those who couldn't. Just this month a blessed soul received their site because of her gift. She found great joy in volunteering for the American Legion Auxiliary and service men and women on layovers at the Mpls Intl airport. Most of her closest friendships were forged when serving others. She especially enjoyed being part of the Community Garage Sale and Haiti Sewing teams as well as the Kitchen Crew preparing and serving weekly meals at Friendship Church. Her friends admired her hard work and great sense of humor!
We love you Mom and will forever be grateful for your unwavering love and all you sacrificed for us. May you now enjoy all the rewards your Heavenly Father has prepared for you!