Obituary for Colleen Hammer

Colleen Hammer, of Jordan (formerly of Odin, MN), passed away on May 8, 2020, at the age of 86.
Services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan at a later date. Condolences and memories can be left at www.BallardSunderFuneral.com and cards can be mailed to: Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation; 104 First Street West; Jordan, MN 55352.
On February 22, 1934, Colleen Mae Grev was born in Odin. Her parents, Syver and Annie (Sandbo) Grev, were thrilled to welcome their beautiful baby girl into their family. Colleen was the youngest of four children, and she loved growing up in Odin with her siblings, Shirley, Marilyn and Stuart. As a girl, Colleen was a talented ice-skater, and she loved spending time on the ice. Colleen graduated from St. James High School in 1952.
As a young woman, Colleen began dating a handsome young man from down the street, Quinten “Mike” Hammer. She had known Quinten her whole life, because he was good friends with her brother and had dated her two older sisters. Quinten and Colleen knew very quickly that they had something special. Their love blossomed, and they were married while Mike was home on leave from the Navy. Colleen and Mike exchanged wedding vows at Zion Lutheran Church on July 25, 1953.
After Mike was discharged from the Navy, the Hammers moved back to Minnesota and started a family. Colleen and Mike were blessed with a wonderful son, Kai. They eventually settled on a beautiful piece of land in Jordan to raise their son. Colleen kept beautiful vegetable gardens. She was the expert weed-er, but the guys helped care for the garden too. They would freeze and can all of the fresh produce they grew. Colleen loved spending time outdoors, enjoying nature and looking for butterflies. Colleen, Mike and Kai took frequent trips back to Odin to visit extended family. They also vacationed in Glenwood and enjoyed spending time with dear friends.
During these years, Colleen worked as an office manager at Space Center in Edina. She was a hard worker, and kept the entire office running smoothly. In retirement, Colleen and Quinten had more time to travel. They visited Europe and much of the United States. They also spent a lot of time in Mesa, AZ. They wintered in Mesa for 19 years. They made many friends and enjoyed the warm weather. They even got to see Pastor Bob Bushaw preach sometimes. This was extra special since Colleen and Mike were long-time members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Colleen also had many hobbies. She was an excellent cook and was always ready to try a new recipe. She was an incredible seamstress and made beautiful outfits for her granddaughters, Melissa and Amy. Colleen had a great sense of style, and she passed this on to her granddaughters. She was a talented crafter. She handmade unique greeting cards for family and friends. Colleen also enjoyed the simple things in life and was content to stay home and watch golf on tv. Although Colleen had many interests, the most important thing in her life was her family. She loved them deeply and was so proud of each of them.
Throughout her life, Colleen had many health challenges. She was such a strong woman and faced each day with grace. She never complained and always persevered. Colleen will be remembered for her strong character, kind heart and her tough resolve. She was a classic beauty, both inside and out.
She will be deeply missed and remembered always by her loving husband of 67 years, Quinten “Mike” Hammer; son Kai (Nancy) Hammer; granddaughters, Melissa Forrest and Amy (Brian) Gregoire; great-grandsons, Logan Forrest, Carter Gregoire and Drew Gregoire; many nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Colleen was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Syver and Annie Grev; siblings, Shirley Grev, Marilyn (Bob) Zender and Stuart (Ruth) Grev; nephews, Randy Grev and Mark Zender.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the Hammer family.