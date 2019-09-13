Obituary for Colleen M. Bom

Colleen Mary (nee Mooney) Bom, age 91, of Minnetonka, passed away September 9, 2019.
Colleen grew up in Chaska where she was confirmed at St. Johns Church and was a graduate of Chaska High School 46. On August 24, 1954 Colleen was married to Kenneth Bom and lived in Mountain Lake, St. Louis Park, and Minnetonka.
Preceded in death by parents, Bertha and Albert Mooney; brother, Patrick (Maxine) Mooney; in-laws, Rodney and Margaret Bom; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karilyn and Robert Miller.
Survived by husband, Ken; children, Rick (Diana) & Peg; grandchildren, Jacob & Maria.
Memorial Service is Monday, September 16 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities- Minnetonka Campus, 16023 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka 55345. Private interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities- Minnetonka Campus.
Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel (952)938-9020