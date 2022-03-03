Obituary for Colleen R. Johnson

Colleen R. Johnson, age 67, of Jordan, passed peacefully with family surrounding her on Sunday morning, February 6, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held honoring Colleen on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 am, both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. She will be laid to rest at a private family burial, at Spring Lake Cemetery, in Prior Lake.
Colleen was born on November 10, 1954, to Clarence and Elsie Kunze, in Shakopee. She worked for the Scott County Sheriff's Department for 35 years.
Forever loved and missed by daughter, Lori Triden; friend and partner, Jeff Jacobsen; granddaughters, Chloe Triden, Alexa Triden; siblings, Audrey (Dave) Arndt, Kathy (Jim) Hainey, Mark Kunze, Al (Anna) Kunze, Nancy (Jeff) Gray; wonder puppy Kaley; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Colleen is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Elsie; brother Carl Kunze; sisters, Sharon Caduff and Mary Kunze.
To all of our friends and family, thank you for your support and prayers. We want to also thank the hospice care team at Park Nicollet.
