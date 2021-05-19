Obituary for Colleen Sundlie

Colleen Sundlie, age 58, of Prior Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. Guests who are unable to attend in person can live stream the funeral via zoom at Colleens Celebration of Life (Meeting ID: 993 6333 1521 / Passcode: 288337).
Colleen is loved and missed by her brother Dennis (Cathy) Sundlie and their children, Katie Seeley and Andrew Sundlie; sister, Kelly (Rod) Green; her beloved kitties, Molly and Maddie; other loving relatives and countless devoted friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Sr. and Kathleen.
