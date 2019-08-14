Obituary for Connie M. Ahlbrecht

Connie Mae Ahlbrecht of Savage, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019.
She was born on February 25, 1950 and grew up in Jordan.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Ahlbrecht; father, William Ahlbrecht; sister, Carol Krohn and nephew, Jesse Klehr.
She is survived by daughter, Kristen Allegra Ahlbrecht; siblings, William Ahlbrecht (Nancy), Bruce Ahlbrecht (Gloria), Robert Ahlbrecht (Mark), Beth Klehr (Alan) and Tom Ahlbrecht and beloved nieces and nephews and their children along with extended family and friends.
Connie devoted her life to her daughter Kristen Allegra Ahlbrecht and advocating for children with special needs. She never missed sporting events, concerts or school events of her nieces and nephews. She loved helping others and in turn was the most selfless individual you would ever meet.
To that end, a closed family celebration of life has been planned at Connie's request. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Connies memory by making a donation to one of her favorite community charities, Burnsville Special Olympics. https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/minnesota. We also ask that to celebrate Connie's memory, please participate in a pay if forward activity, simply doing something nice for someone else.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan BallardSunderFuneral.com