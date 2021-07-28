Obituary for Constance L. Dunwell

Constance L. Dunwell, "Connie," age 79, of Shakopee, formerly of Renville, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home.
Our memories capture the legacy of those we love. As we reflect upon the life and death of Connie (White) Dunwell, our hearts will forever be imprinted by the experiences she chose to share with us in her "everyday".
Nothing impacts us more than reflecting upon the love she shared with her family. We remember the love she expressed in her care for her dad and brother upon the death of her mother with the regular weekend trips to Renville. We heard it in her voice every time she shared a story or update on the happenings in her grandchildren's lives. We witnessed it in the love and care her daughters, Kris and Nicole, returned to her as they continued her legacy in the raising of their families and their care for her and Stew.
But nothing captures it better than the almost 57 years of marriage she enjoyed with her husband Stew. We will forever remember the sparkle in his eyes and the grin on his face that expressed his affection for the love of his life. We will forever replay those moments of a story being told over a cup of coffee, the laughter that would ensue, followed by Connie teasingly saying with that marked expression and tone, "Stew".
Many others experienced that legacy in Connie's years of work and service. From working at Farnum Office and Stationery in Minneapolis after graduating from Renville High School, to hanging wallpaper with her sister-in-law Ruth in Shakopee, to her many years of working at the Scott County Recorder's Office until she retired in 2003, she shared her life, love, and service with her co-workers and those she encountered in her "everyday". After retirement she and Stew enjoyed family, spending time with granddaughters, did a little traveling, and involved herself with her church quilting, Meals-on-Wheels and other various committees at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Connie was born September 1, 1941 and joined her Savior and Lord on July 25, 2021. We invite you to join us in celebrating her life and hope. For us it will feel like one of those Saturday mornings gathered around her kitchen table with a cup of coffee, enjoying the banana bread, cookies, rosettes, donuts or lefse she had prepared. It will be filled with stories, laughter, tears, and we may even hear the occasional teasing, "Stew". Stew, Kris and Dan, Nicole and Tim, and Connie's grandchildren-Alyssa, Brook, and Ellie-- know it will be filled with her legacy of love.
Visitation Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Funeral Service at 12 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment will be held later at Fairview Cemetery in Renville, MN.
Connie is survived by her husband, Stewart; daughters, Kris (Dan) Hemingsen, Nicole (Tim) McCoy; granddaughters, Alyssa and Brooke Hemingsen, Ellie McCoy; brother-in-law, David (Ruth) Dunwell; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Chuck) Haen, Janete (Gene) Dugal; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glendon and Alyce White; brothers, David, Gene, and Chucky White; parents-in-law, Norman and Eleanor Dunwell.
