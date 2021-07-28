Obituary for Constance M. Moehl

Constance Marie (nee; Schumacher) Moehl was born May 11, 1926 and passed away on June 25, 2021 at the age of 95.
She was a creative and accomplished crafter and owned a gift and crafts shop in Excelsior and later in Mound. She taught classes in crochet, macrame, jewelry-making, and flower-arranging. When her husband Julius retired, the two of them took to the weekend craft show circuit.
Connie was a longtime volunteer with the U of M Arboretum Auxiliary where she used her skills to create floral arrangements for fundraisers. She also loved singing and was an enthusiastic member of the Chan-O-Laires, a Chanhassen community chorus, for almost 20 years. In her later years she especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren.
Her values were shaped by her experience of the Great Depression and World War I—she was thrifty and practical and had a strong faith in God. When she started to have serious health problems she would say I’m tough. I lived through a war.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julius; sisters, Evelyn Englebrecht and Virginia Prior and brother, Ronald Schumacher and is survived by daughters, Evelyn Schulte, Julie Williams (Tom Albin) and Laura Rutmanis; granddaughter, Renada Rutmanis and great- grandchildren, Harriet and Holden Rutmanis.
A private memorial service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, where Connie will be buried alongside her husband.