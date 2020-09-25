Obituary for Cora Kitrell

Cora Kitrell, of Eden Prairie (formerly of Prior Lake, MN and Lincoln, NE) passed away on September 20, 2020, at the age of 88.
Services honoring Cora’s life will be held in MN and NE at a later date. Cora will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed to causes that Cora held close to her heart. Cards can be mailed to: The Kitrell Family c/o Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation; 104 First Street W; Jordan, MN 55352.
On May 30, 1932, Cora Jane Opp was born to parents, George and Elizabeth (Breckel) Opp. Cora was one of nine children and loved growing up on the family farm in Ada, MN. She loved all of her siblings but was especially close to her dear sister Ruthe who referred to Cora as her other half. The Opp family eventually moved to Nebraska, and Cora graduated from Lincoln High School.
While in high school, Cora met the love of her life, Sidney Kitrell. Cora was always up for adventure, and Sid impressed her with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Shortly after high school, Sid and Cora exchanged wedding vows on November 25, 1950 during a double wedding ceremony with Ruthe and Jim Mason.
Cora’s sense of adventure was fulfilled when she and Sid traveled west to work in uranium mines before returning to Lincoln. Cora and Sid’s marriage was blessed with many happy years and three wonderful children, Doug, Dan and Kerry. Cora was a wonderful homemaker and a gracious hostess. Her home was always open to family and friends. Cora always enjoyed entertaining guests, and she made sure everyone had a good time when they were at her home.
In 1972, the Kitrell family moved to Prior Lake. Their home was right on the lake, so all of their family activities revolved around the water. They enjoyed water skiing, boating, ice skating and snowmobiling. Sid’s work brought visitors from all around the world. Cora made sure everyone made a trip out to the lake to enjoy a pontoon cruise and eat a good meal. Cora truly loved the water. Even though she couldn’t swim, she spent countless hours floating on her inner tube tied to the dock. Cora was a sun goddess and spent every moment she could enjoying lake life.
Although Cora was mostly a homemaker, she also worked outside the home for several years. She was a school cook for the Prior Lake school district. She worked at Five Hawks Elementary and loved all the kids she met along the way. Cora was truly a kid at heart, so she fit right in.
Throughout her life, Cora had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed attending her kids' school activities, being an amateur radio operator and doing word find puzzles. Cora was an avid letter writer. She would correspond with family and friends to keep them up-to-date on the happenings of her life. Cora enjoyed many things, but spending time with family and friends was most important to her.
Once the kids were grown, Cora and Sid moved to Tennessee for a few years. Cora moved back to Minnesota to be closer to her children after Sid's passing and spent the last decade of her life at Brookdale Senior Living. Cora made many wonderful friends there. She was always eager to help other residents, volunteer to help staff or participate in any activity. Any time her family came to visit, they knew she wouldn’t be in her room. Cora was in the middle of town hall or sitting on the couch visiting with her friends.
Cora was a kind woman. She was gregarious, and everyone loved her. Cora was always up for a good time, and her eyes sparkled every time she smiled. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt.
She will be remembered always by her children, Doug (Sandy) Kitrell, Dan (Jennifer) Kitrell and Kerry (Steve Manning) Ross; grandchildren, Lauren Kitrell, Kari Kitrell, Amanda Kitrell, Brooke (Thom) Runningen and Emily Ross; sister, Ruthe Mason.
Cora was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Sidney; parents, George and Elizabeth Opp; her three brothers, four sisters, and in-laws.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly serves the Kitrell family.