Obituary for Corrine R. Theis

Corrine (Kerber) Theis was born on June 4, 1931 to Dan and Pauline Kerber in Chanhassen.
Corrine was one of 11 children and grew up on the Kerber family farm. Throughout her childhood, she picked and sold raspberries, enjoyed taking the horses down by the water, and all the fun that came with growing up in a large family.
Corrine attended Chaska schools, graduating from Chaska High School in 1949. She excelled in her typewriting class, even winning the record for 80 words per minute- something she was very proud of!
At a dance at the Spring Lake Pavilion, Corrine first met the love of her life, Norbert Nubby Theis, at the age of 15. Corrine and Nubby were later married on July 18, 1950. Soon thereafter, their first born, Steve Hank was born, followed by Bruce, Connie, Larry, Karen, Jesse, Cindy, Renee and Keith. As if nine children were not enough, Corrine and Nubby took in Daniel Dutch LaTour and treated him as one of their own. This began Corrine’s lifelong dream of being a mother.
All were welcome in the Theis family home. Those who visited felt love when they entered, especially in the kitchen where Corrine made sure everyone left her home with a full stomach and a happy heart.
As years went on, and the Theis family grew, Corrine enjoyed spending time and creating memories with her 24 grandchildren, and eventually her 37 great-grandchildren. She was known for spoiling her grandchildren with lots of love, making each one feel important in their own way.
Corrine enjoyed weekly sewing club, baking, cooking, canning, playing cards, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic who dedicated her time to the Parish of St. Joachim and Anne and Shakopee Area Catholic Education Center.
After living on the Theis family farm from 1952-1980, and then eventually building their family home on their homestead, Corrine and Nubby moved to All Saints Senior Living in 2014. In November of 2014, Corrine lost the love of her life after 64 years of marriage. During the next five years, Corrine enjoyed many visits from family and friends including attending many family gatherings—her favorite!
On November 30, Corrine joined her husband, Nubby; son, Hank; daughter, Karen; grandson, Nathan; parents, Dan and Pauline Kerber; siblings, Jim, Guido, Lucille, Leon, Gladys, Richard; and those who have passed before her in Heaven.
Her legacy will live on forever through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed!
Corrine is survived by her children, Bruce (Nancy), Connie (Paul) Doepke, Larry (Solveig), Jesse (Judy), Cindy (Vern) Pieper, Renee Erickson, Keith (Theresa); daughter-in-law, Sherry; grandchildren, Sarah, Jenna, Charlie, Adam, Matt, Angel, Karen, Lucas, Abby, Brad, Mandy, Micah, Jake, Zach, Kelsey, Brian, Ashley, Tony, Meghan, Halle, Lindsey, Kayla, Kasey; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert, Doris, Gilbert, Ruth Ann.
All services will be held at the Parish of Sts. Joachim and Anne (Church of St. Mark), 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee: Visitation is Wednesday December 4, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitation also Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 a.m.. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Serving as pallbearers are Jenna Boys, Matt Theis, Lucas Doepke, Mandy Randall, Zach Theis, Brian Pieper, Meghan Eakins, Kayla Theis, and Kasey Theis. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Shakopee Area Catholic Schools and Grace Hospice.
