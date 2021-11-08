Obituary for Craig D. Hallett

Craig D. Hallett, age 68, of Shakopee, passed peacefully on November 4, 2021.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 10 to 11 a.m., both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Shakopee. Interment at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
Richard and Margie (Nothem) Hallett welcomed a son Craig Donald on May 23, 1953, in Le Mars, IA. He was the fourth of seven children growing up mostly in Spencer, IA. After graduating from high school in 1971, Craig eventually went into the masonry business with his younger brother. He married Nancy Jane Loutsch on May 21, 1977, in Le Mars, IA and was blessed with three children, Heidi, Chad, and Tyler. In 1986, the Hallett family moved to Shakopee. Craig continued working in the housing market building homes, selling real estate, and eventually truly found his passion in home inspection. For 23 years, Craig and Nancy owned and operated C and N Home Inspections.
Craig loved the simple things in life, such as family, golf, the Minnesota Twins and the Iowa Hawkeye’s. He loved his home, working in the garden and yard with Nancy. Craig enjoyed fishing, eagles, current events, and the love from his dogs.
In October of 2020, Craig was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. He fought a valiant fight.
Craig will be forever loved by wife, Nancy; children, Heidi (Charlie) Bohn, Chad (Lindsey), Tyler; grandchildren, Cody Bohn, Joey Bohn, Lewis, Hannah, Harper; siblings, Patty (Russ) Valentine, Mark (Sue), Richard Jr, Kris (Jerry) Illg, Lisa (Brad) Baxter; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, brother, Michael Hallett, and sister-in-law, Sheri Hallett.
