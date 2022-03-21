Obituary for Craig M. Veness

Craig Mitchel Veness, age 63, of Savage, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 23, 2022, from an aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma Multiform.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laurie (Borgmann) Veness; daughters, Melissa Veness and Heather Veness (Brian Olson); his parents, Norman and Marian Veness; brother, Mark; sister, Jill; mother-in-law, Shirley Borgmann; sisters-in-law, Dawn Borgmann (Randy Lindner), Doreen Borgmann, Janet Edwards (Dan), Margaret Kaelberer (Tim); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many more loving family and friends.
Craig worked as a cement mason for 47 years. He loved Rock and Roll. From a very young age he loved to play the drums, he went from banging on TV trays and anything in sight until finally graduating to a full-size Pearl drum kit. He played the bass drum in the Bloomington High School Marching Band. He also played in a band with family and friends for school dances, weddings and house parties. He loved his family, friends and animals and was loved by many for his easy going and fun personality. He had a great sense of humor. He could be found hanging out in his garage or at the neighborhood firepit listening to his music and enjoying the neighbors, family and friends who would stop by. His family was everything to him and he was everything to his family. He will forever be in our hearts.
The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at his parents home in Savage. 7515 W 128th Street.