Obituary for Crete "Sandy" E. Buesgens

Crete "Sandy" E. Buesgens, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Crete "Sandy" Buesgens was born to Te'Hinganoa Ngatoro on January 26th, 1941, in Te' Ararora, New Zealand. She attended Te' Wana o Rerekohu area schools. After graduation she relocated to Wellington, New Zealand to pursue her career in nursing. This is where she would meet her husband, James. They married at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Wellington, New Zealand on October 27, 1961. They moved to Shakopee in 1962 and continue to grow their family. They had four children Shane, Shona, Alana "Loni" and Monica. She worked at St. Francis hospital for over 40 years before retiring in 2012. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her nine Grand and ten Great-Grandchildren. Her love for them showed through her smile as she lit up every time, she saw them. She spent many mornings enjoying toast and coffee at Wampachs in downtown Shakopee, she loved playing bingo and hearing the chimes and bells of a winning slot machine she was playing. She was an amazing cook where friends and family often benefited from recipes, she got from one of the beloved cooking shows she watched, especially her homemade egg rolls and strawberry cheesecake. She would also pass time with her interests in knitting, ceramics, occasional part-time jobs, and daily walks down 10th Street.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Buesgens; mother, Te'Hinganoa Ngatoro; brothers, Frank Ngatoro and Mautini Paringatai; father-in-law, William Buesgens, mother-in-law, Crescence Schug, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her son and daughters, Shane (Bonnie) Buesgens, Shona (Bob) Pulk, Loni (Al) Trende, and Monica (Jim) Siegle; grandchildren, Jesse, Allison and Jordan, Stewart and Max, Madison and Adrienne, Alex and Ben; great-grandchildren, Roman, Vera and Aspen, Sunny, Hudson, Justice, and Lyla Rae, River, Ryder and Kwentyn; sisters, Tongi Anslow, Janet Malcolm and Christine Paringatai; brother-in-law, Merlin Buesgens.
Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held on Sunday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concluding with Family Sharing beginning at 1 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Belle Plaine at 3:30 p.m.
